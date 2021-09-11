CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks promote one player from practice squad, release another

By Tim Weaver
 6 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks have made a couple of moves ahead of tomorrow’s season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

First, linebacker Jon Rhattigan (six-foot, 236 pounds) has been activated from the practice squad and promoted to the 53-man roster. Rhattigan is a graduate of West Point and an undrafted rookie. His presence gives Seattle a little more depth at the linebacker position, as there were only three on the active roster – four if you count converted fullback Nick Bellore.

The Seahawks also released tight end DeShon Williams from the practice squad. He played his college football at Washington.

