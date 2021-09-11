Five reasons to panic: Auburn looking sloppy against Alabama State

Remember how I said yesterday that Auburn was getting hot while other SEC teams were struggling with inferior competition?

Forget all of that.

Through two quarters Auburn leads Alabama State 20-0, but they have not looked good in the process. After completing 20 of his 22 pass attempts last week, Nix is 8 for 16 for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Here are five reasons why I’m panicking with Penn State a week away.

1. Auburn is having issues run blocking

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn has been shut down twice in short-yardage situations and cannot establish themselves between the tackles. I’m concerned about Auburn attempting to do so against Penn State if the Tigers can’t against ASU.

2. Nix has not made good decisions

Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

As I mentioned, Nix has completed 50% of his passes for less than 100 yards in the first half. He’s stepped up in the pocket twice and made the wrong decision both times.

3. Penalties

Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

After only having three penalties for the entire game against Akron, Auburn has seven penalties in the first half against Alabama State. Auburn needs to be more disciplined on the road next week.

4. What is the secondary doing?

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Penalties and missed assignments have plagued Auburn through the first half. Auburn’s defense has not given up the big play but has been incredibly soft. Over the course of two games, Auburn’s opponents are completing 77% of their passes. Auburn is going to need to play more aggressively in the secondary and not allow PSU to dink and dunk all over the field next week.

5. Auburn's receivers are dropping passes left and right

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn has a combined three drops in the first half. Caylin Newton dropped a touchdown. Shedrick Jackson isn’t doing Nix any favors either.