Packers vs. Saints: Staff Predictions for Week 1 score

By John Sigler
 6 days ago
The vast majority of NFL experts are predicting the Green Bay Packers to run away from the New Orleans Saints, but will it really be a blowout? Here are the Saints Wire staff picks for Week 1’s matchup:

Kade Kistner: Green Bay 31, Saints 17

Kistner: I’m sticking with my previous prediction when we looked at each game prior to training camp and saying Green Bay wins this one. the Saints have a lot of questions to answer and wrinkles to iron out. I don’t think that happens against a veteran like Aaron Rodgers who is extremely confident and comfortable in his current system. That being said, this will likely be a competitive matchup and the lessons learned will be good building blocks for New Orleans this season.

Maddy Hudak: New Orleans 31, Green Bay 28

Hudak: This may be slightly delusional, but in stark contrast to previous seasons, the Saints enter this season with a lot to prove – and a lot unproven. Jameis Winston showed his ability to open the field in the preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that’s really the only tape of his play under Sean Payton’s tutelage. And quite frankly, we have no idea how they’re going to utilize Taysom Hill – and neither does Green Bay. Oftentimes too many moving parts leads to complete chaos, but this chaos might actually work in New Orleans’ favor. Add in the ferocity of a hungry defense and I think we see the Saints send a message on that side of the ball.

John Sigler: Green Bay 28, New Orleans 24

Sigler: I think the Saints are going to surprise some viewers expecting Green Bay to just run them off the field. New Orleans is better in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and Winston should be able to stress the Packers defense if the Saints keep him clean. I’m just not convinced the Saints have enough firepower to keep up with Aaron Rodgers and his many weapons. On top of that, Green Bay has enough playmakers in the secondary to make Winston’s margin for error razor-thin. It comes down to the Packers being built for a Super Bowl while the Saints are actively rebuilding to get back to that point.

IN THIS ARTICLE
