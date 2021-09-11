Leeds vs Liverpool: Match Preview

The international break is over, and excluding an unimaginable scenario over in Guinea, an embarrassing debacle in South America and a Taki Minamino injury, the Liverpool players return to their clubs as they were.

The staggering scenes in Guinea almost left Keita stranded in his home country after a military coup closed the borders following the overthrow of President Alpha Conde.

Naby Keita has flown back to Europe and albeit shaken, is said to be safe and well cared for; thoughts go out to those in Guinea who were perhaps not so fortunate.

Virgil van Dijk gave the red half of Merseyside a scare when the Dutchman went down holding his ankle but declared after the full-time whistle he was 'already over it'; you could hear the sighs of relief reverberate around the world.

Romulu Lukaku more than met his match against van Dijk last time out, VVD will be hoping to chastise Bamford in the same way this weekend.

Virgil van Dijk claiming another victory over an elite attacker in Romelu Lukaku (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Harvey Elliot had a slight issue before he went on duty with the Young Lions and was sent home due to an injury. However, it was an existing injury the young prodigy suffered in the Chelsea game, not a new one. Second sigh of relief.

Elliot was sent back to Liverpool on a precautionary measure but should be in the travelling squad this weekend.

Takumi Minamino was also sent back to Liverpool early after picking up an injury on international duty with Japan. That muscle problem is understood to be more of a concern ahead of the weekend.

Roberto Firmino remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and will not be in the squad this weekend. His return date has not been publicised beyond ‘three or four weeks’.

The South American/FIFA Fiasco

It has been another week of clubs vs countries in the footballing world; where South American federations placed an automatic five day ban for those players who were not released by their clubs for international duty.

The rationale behind the decision by multiple clubs was sensible, given that these players would have been travelling to ‘red’ listed countries and (by Government imposed rules) would need to isolate for ten days upon their return. This would rule the players out of selection for their domestic clubs for both Premier League and Champions League fixtures

Late Friday night/early Saturday morning the Brazilian FA withdrew their complaint. Had the ban have stood, Liverpool would have been without Alisson and Fabinho (and Roberto Firmino, had he not been injured).

This recent fiasco must surely now be looked at in closer detail; the world is still in a very different and precarious place it was previously. The COVID pandemic has not and will not go away quietly and it is extremely likely this situation will happen again, especially as the international break resumes once again in four weeks time!

Perhaps now is the time for governing bodies to finalise a plan which caters for players’ safety: here’s to hoping!

Leeds and Beyond

So up next come Marcelo Bielsa's enigmatic Leeds United. The Lily Whites took an opening day battering against Manchester United, suffering a humiliating 5-1 defeat at Old Trafford. Since then they have drawn with Everton (H) and Burnley (A) and accumulated just two points out of the opening nine.

Liverpool sit in fifth, two points behind early leaders Tottenham Hotspur (9) but more importantly are level with Premier League contenders Chelsea (7) and one point ahead of Manchester City (6).

It is a huge game in the context of Liverpool's upcoming games, a win here will build significant momentum against Liverpool's next three league opponents in Crystal Palace, Brentford and Manchester City.

With two Champions League games intertwined and a League Cup clash at Norwich, business is picking up for The Reds until another round of international fixtures resumes after October 3rd.

Elliot has been impressive this season, starting the past two games for The Reds (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Liverpool Team News

Alisson Becker will be aggrieved that Kai Havertz looping header cost him and his teams fifth clean sheet in a row in the league. The towering Brazilian will be looking to record another clean sheet with a fine display this weekend against a free scoring Leeds.

In defence it is as you were before the break. Trent Alexander-Arnold found himself playing in a midfield three in the first half of England's game against Andorra but was largely ineffective in the grand scheme of things until he moved to his more familiar position of marauding right-back.

Why you would play the world’s best right back in midfield though, is beyond any simple reasoning.

Andy Robertson, captain of his national team Scotland, started the game vs Chelsea despite Kostas Tsimikas playing well in his absence in the opening two fixtures. Robertson is back to full fitness so will be expected to start.

Joel Matip is retired from international duty, so the elite centre back is the favourite to start alongside Virgil van Dijk, both of which will be key to keeping Patrick Bamford quiet.

The midfield is somewhat of a mystery these days with so many players available and all littered with quality.

Fabinho will perhaps always be one of the first names on the team sheet as one of the best holding midfield players in the world and his presence ahead of the defensive unit is essential to all that Liverpool do.

Jordan Henderson played 90minutes in the England/Andorra game midweek; his injuries issues look well and truly behind him and the captain will no doubt play alongside Fabinho in the midfield.

Henderson's contribution in the middle of the park surpasses just his influence; his range of passing and sheer tenacity is vital too.

Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliot, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner or Curtis Jones (who was subject of a deadline day loan move to Leeds this season) will be the selection Klopp faces to make up the three.

Thiago did not feature for his national team of Spain so it is probable the Spanish sensation starts alongside Fabinho and the skipper, but quite frankly, I wouldn’t want to place a wager on who else starts in that midfield trio.

Is Thiago Liverpool's third man in midfield? (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Roberto Firmino's injury is expected to keep him out for the next few weeks, so the front line of Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah will be heavily relied on, especially since Minamino's injury leaves only Divock Origi as backup (excluding Elliot and Oxlade-Chamberlain who are versatile between midfield and attack).

Mo Salah is one goal away from 100 in the Premier League. The Egyptian King scored three against Leeds on the opening day last season and will take every chance he can get to score the century of goals in just 162 games.

Sadio Mane had a good opening first two games but seemed to struggle against Chelsea. The Senegalese Superman scores for his country in the week, so hopefully that will restore some confidence. Mane looked the main threat against Burnley at Anfield and opened his account against Sean Dyche's men.

Diogo Jota also scored for his home country and will look to continue his fine run of form for The Reds. Jota has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances in the league for Liverpool and his strike rate is one of the best in Europe.

Salah scoring his 99th PL goal against former club Chelsea last time out (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Leeds Team News

Dan James, new signing from Liverpool's bitter rivals Manchester United may find himself in line for a start on his debut for the Lilly Whites. The Welshman moved on deadline day in a £26m deal and will be facing familiar foes in The Reds.

Leeds themselves are facing a few players out through injury or Covid related reasons, Junior Firpo and Mateusz Klich could feature following their isolation period but Robin Koch has a groin injury.

"Stuart Dallas, Junior Firpo and Mateusz Klich are all available. Robin Koch is not available yet."

Marcelo Bielsa on Leeds availability

Patrick Bamford, the man who was a subject of interest to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool earlier this year found his scoring boots against Burnley last time out and will want to build on his impressive 17 goal haul last season.

Patrick Bamford made his England debut last week and is flying high after his goal against Burnley (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Marcelo Bielsa uses three centre backs in his lineup to push the likes of Dallas and Ayling forwards effectively, so it will be the Liverpool flanks who will look to not only push back the threat of Leeds out wide, but also to find space in behind a three man centre back system.

Raphinha would have been be a huge loss for the Leeds United side if the Brazilians’ ban had remained. The tricky wingers’ tenacious play and creativity has been on display once again this season, as has his goalscoring exploits.

The 24-year-old has been on the wish list for Liverpool fans; many seemingly labelling him as the man to bring in additional artillery for the Reds in attack.

Elland Road awaits (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Summary

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 games against Leeds and although Leeds made Liverpool anxious in the same fixture last season, you wouldn't bet against another goal scoring feast.

The embarrassing farce of the imposed (and automatic) FIFA regulations have no doubt cast a shadow over a game which should ultimately still deliver entertainment and tension, but until the game moves away from being a money generating meal-ticket for the bureaucracy at FIFA and UEFA, a change is unlikely to come anytime soon.

This upcoming fixture will hopefully mask the incompetence of the organisations overseeing our beautiful game; football is for the fans, and at Elland Road both sets will be singing with passion and elation, the elite can’t mute the masses.

Jurgen Klopp

For The Reds it is a chance to remain on an impressive unbeaten run in the Premier League: Liverpool have not tasted defeat in the league since March 7th (Fulham).

Leeds find themselves at the other end of the spectrum, winless this season and looking for their first three points.

Jurgen Klopp's men will have to overcome a tricky and testing challenge, they will certainly have to be very near or at their best to beat Bielsa's Leeds United.

Super Sunday is always a fine way to end the weekend; three points for The Redmen will perhaps make Monday’s dreaded alarm toll seem less unforgiving.

Stay safe and as always, Up the Reds