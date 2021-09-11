CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

WATCH: Dameon Pierce opens scoring for Florida with rushing TD

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ymuqd_0btEfIxS00

Florida running back Dameon Pierce opened scoring for the Florida Gators on their second drive against the South Florida Bulls.

After a three-and-out to start the game, the Gators marched down the field thanks to 43 yards on three carries by the senior, capped by an impressive 7-yard off-balance run to get across the goal line.

On one drive, Pierce already surpassed his rushing numbers from last week against the Florida Atlantic Owls, against whom he ran for 31 yards on six carries. He figures to be a bigger part of the running game than we saw last week when he was overshadowed by both quarterbacks and fellow running back Malik Davis.

Here is a look at his tenacious run to give the Gators an early lead against the Bulls.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American, and more on ESPN+

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Watch: Not many Gators more personable with media than Dameon Pierce

Florida fourth-year running back Dameon Pierce has always been an easy interview for the Florida media in terms of his demeanor. Whether it is a good week after a big win or a bad week after a tough loss, Pierce always has time for questions and does so with a great attitude. In turn he’s become a favorite of sorts for different media.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
Gadsden Times

How much did Jacksonville State football get paid to beat FSU on its own field?

The victory for Jacksonville State football goes beyond just the win-loss record on Saturday in Tallahassee. When Zerrick Cooper connected with Damond Philyaw-Johnson on a 59-yard touchdown as time expired to give Jacksonville State its 20-17 victory over Florida State, the Gamecocks got their cake, and got to eat it, too. Jacksonville State overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to pick up the upset victory that allowed the players to celebrate by planting a flag at midfield on the Seminoles’ logo.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Sec Football#College Football#American Football#The Florida Gators#The Florida Atlantic Owls#Bulls#Sec#Espn
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jameson Williams reveals why he transferred to Alabama

Jameson Williams sat on the sideline in January with his teammates from Ohio State and watched Alabama destroy his Buckeyes, 52-24 to win the national championship. Sometime during that game, Williams must have liked what he saw from the Tide because a few months later, he decided to transfer to Tuscaloosa.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGAU

Smart meets media, updates QB situation

University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart, along with a pair of defensive players previewed Saturday’s first SEC matchup against South Carolina. The Bulldogs and the Gamecocks kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET in Athens, GA. On Tuesday, Coach Smart, Junior Travon Walker and Senior Ameer Speed offered the...
ATHENS, GA
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
WHNT-TV

Alabama and Auburn ranked in updated AP Top 25

(WHNT) — The Associated Press ranked Alabama and Auburn in its Top 25 after the second week of the 2021 college football season. Alabama was ranked #1 after taking the 48-14 win against Mercer University on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Auburn was ranked #22 after beating Alabama State University 62-0 in...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy