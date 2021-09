The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro wireless earbuds are a great option for anyone in the market for a pair of true wireless earphones. Fantastic battery life and a great companion app make these perfect for on the go; in fact, the app is one of the best I have used with a pair of buds and allows for a truly custom experience. Wireless charging and USB-C options are excellent and the battery seems to just keep going. I even love how the case opens. Using these earbuds is a high-quality experience all the way around. I recommend checking them out.

