Halftime: Pittsburgh leads Tennessee in Johnny Majors Classic

By Ken Lay
 6 days ago
After a fast start in the first quarter, Tennessee finds itself trailing Pittsburgh, 27-20, at halftime of the Johnny Majors Classic.

Pittsburgh’s lead comes after a 2-yard scoring plunge by the Panthers’ Vincent Davis with 19 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The Volunteers opened things on a high note as Christian Charles blocked a Pittsburgh punt, setting up the Big Orange’s first score, a 2-yard run by Jabari Small.

The Vols extended their advantage to 10-0 on a 37-yard field goal with 4 minutes, 42 seconds left in the opening frame.

The Panthers pulled to within 10-7 early in the second quarter when Kenny Pickett threw an 11-yard scoring strike.

Tennessee and McGrath answered as the Vols made it 13-7 with 11:16 to go in the second frame.

Pittsburgh took the lead on a halfback option pass from Jared Wayne to Lucas Krull and two field goals by Sam Scranton to make it 20-13.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker, who replaced starter Joe Milton, threw a game-tying 44-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Calloway.

The Vols get the ball to start the second half.

