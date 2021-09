The 19th episode of SportsTalkATL’s Falcons podcast Talkin’ Birdy is here! Matt Karoly, Jake Gordon, and Alex Lord have a conversation about everything you need for the upcoming Eagles game. Specifically, Jalen Mayfield starting at left guard against a difficult defensive front, what Wayne Gallman has to offer, and the first official depth chart. The trio of hosts dive deep into the key matchups between Atlanta and Philadelphia — Jalen Hurts vs. Dean Pees; Kyle Pitts vs. PHI linebackers; trench play. You can listen to Talkin’ Birdy wherever you get your favorite podcasts. Make sure to like and subscribe!

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO