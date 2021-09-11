Bright, Bold, Bendet – Beautiful alice + olivia Presentation Captivates NYFW
Last night Stacey Bendet dazzled the fashion world again with her bright, bold and beautiful Spring 2022 NYFW Presentation for alice + olivia. Highline Stages was the place to be on Friday night with the likes of Nicky Hilton, Lea Michele, Lucy Hale, Cuba Gooding Jr., Jason Biggs, Sistine Stallone, June Ambrose, Huma Abedin, Pia Mia, Courtney, Chloe Fineman, Zac Posen and Patricia Field coming together to celebrate the designer and her latest looks.t2conline.com
Comments / 0