Bright, Bold, Bendet – Beautiful alice + olivia Presentation Captivates NYFW

By ElizaBeth Taylor
t2conline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night Stacey Bendet dazzled the fashion world again with her bright, bold and beautiful Spring 2022 NYFW Presentation for alice + olivia. Highline Stages was the place to be on Friday night with the likes of Nicky Hilton, Lea Michele, Lucy Hale, Cuba Gooding Jr., Jason Biggs, Sistine Stallone, June Ambrose, Huma Abedin, Pia Mia, Courtney, Chloe Fineman, Zac Posen and Patricia Field coming together to celebrate the designer and her latest looks.

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet RTW Spring 2022

For her spring 2022 collection, Stacey Bendet did an ode to some of her earlier designs 20 years ago, from her sexy-fit statement pants to patchwork combinations of classic romantic signature prints back with a modern twist. The look: Bold head-to-toe color. Quote of note: “’Come Create With Us’ is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
