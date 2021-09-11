Bright, Bold, Bendet – Beautiful alice + olivia Presentation Captivates NYFW

Fashion month is back and we’re finally returning to our regularly scheduled programming of traditional runway shows after two virtual seasons. Starting in New York this week, the shows may be smaller and more distanced (and sometimes more outdoorsy), but there’s still an exciting lineup of designers presenting their visions for the season ahead. The street-style photographers are out, the celebrities are being sighted and—of course—the runway looks are serving. Of course, no fashion show would be complete without the complementing hair and makeup. So here, we’re keeping an eye on the best beauty looks from NYFW Spring 2022.

