Orono, ME

UMaine Extension offers new preserving workshop series for fall

By Contributed
 7 days ago

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a series of hands-on workshops about preserving Maine foods beginning Sept. 16. The Preserving the Harvest workshop series begins with pressure canning and will cover topics such as canning basics, pressure canning and fermenting. Instructors share recipes and techniques in an interactive format in this fall workshop series. Workshops are offered in partnership with libraries and adult education programs throughout Maine.

