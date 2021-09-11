CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Tim Aiken: Do we want the IRS to have more of our financial info?

By Tim Aiken
Cover picture for the articleSen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has said he won’t support a $3.5 trillion federal spending bill Congress is working to take up because of its hefty price tag. This piqued my interest as a local community banker given concerns with a provision in the bill that would require banks to report their customers’ account information to the Internal Revenue Service, which is eliciting opposition from voters in West Virginia and across the country.

