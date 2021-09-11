Tim Aiken: Do we want the IRS to have more of our financial info?

Few things are more private than your household finances. Under the guise of closing the "tax gap," the Biden administration and congressional allies are trying to ram through a new, partisan reporting scheme in which financial institutions report customer transactions to the Internal Revenue Service. This proposal would turn every American’s local bank, credit union and payment provider into an IRS agent, monitoring and reporting on deposits and withdrawals made in private accounts — at a threshold of as little as $600.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 HOURS AGO