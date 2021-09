Just before dark last night, with the front door open just a crack, I made noises in an effort to chase a young skunk off the front porch. I noticed him when I was on my way to bring the cat pan into the house for the night. Too late! The skunk was there already, eating the cat food left from that day. He didn’t notice me at first, but after I yelled and worked the door back and forth, he looked at me, put up his tail, and reluctantly worked his way to the porch steps and started down. Then, remarkably, he turned around and started back up again.

ANIMALS ・ 1 HOUR AGO