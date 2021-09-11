CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Ashton Kutcher greeted by multiple "Take a shower!" chants on GameDay

By Jay Rigdon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa native and former Iowa student Ashton Kutcher served as the celebrity guest picker for College GameDay in Ames this week ahead of the Iowa-Iowa State rivalry showdown. If you’re an online person, you probably saw the recent stories about how Kutcher and Mila Kunis don’t bathe daily. You know which audience is typically very online? College students, like, say, those that would make up the on-site GameDay audience. Because of that, the festive atmosphere, and a general willingness for the Iowa State crowd to make fun of a former Iowa student, we were treated to not one but multiple examples of strong crowd chants aimed at Kutcher’s hygenic practices.

