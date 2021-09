Of all the movie monsters in the history of cinema, none are as iconic as Godzilla. Sure, King Kong was first, but the big ape didn’t have anywhere else to go once he did a header off the Empire State Building. Godzilla, on the other hand, won’t stay down, coming back movie after movie to protect the Earth no matter who it is that’s wreaking havoc this time. Whether it’s history showing again and again how nature points out the folly of man or alien invaders out to harvest the planet’s resources, Godzilla is there to shut it down. The giant screechy lizard has even built up an entire monstrous pantheon over the years, and a huge number of them are ready to throw down in Stern’s Godzilla Pinball.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO