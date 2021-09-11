Anime Review: Slime 300

Overview: Rimuru (Brittany Karbowski), at long last meets with King Dwargo (Bill Butts) and Erald Grimwald to discuss where they stand. Our Take: With this episode continuing to deal with their allies and enemies alike, the political/social challenges and consequences that Rimuru faces as leader of Tempest continue to be just as engaging as the external threats he faces. The hashing out of where certain allegiances stand was interesting, if not incredibly surprising, in how both the conversation between King Dwargo and Erald Grimwald reflects two different characteristics of their leadership in understanding how they approach situations from both a tactical mindset and an empathetic one as well. Seeing more of the effects of Rimuru’s upstanding moral character more than his combat ability is always a delight. On the other hand though, it’s nice that the story establishes meaningfully character building. They don’t just brush aside the mass murdering the slime committed to Falmuth’s army and instead embrace all of who Rimuru is as a person. And not just Dwargo and Grimwald but Rimuru himself. He chooses to fully accept what he did and has made peace with it. This shows that his choices are weighty and the consequences of those will be accordingly, especially as he grows in power and notoriety.

