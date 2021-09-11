CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anime Review: Slime 300

By Bradford Ozuk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen did watching anime stop being about having fun? Rather than for enjoyment, it seems like the only way for an anime to get noticed in 2021 is to ask profound questions. As if there’s no point watching a show that doesn’t in some way tackle the various social and political issues of our time. I’m just as guilty of falling into that trap, finding that I primarily watch things that resonate with me on an emotional level.

bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: “A Meeting of Humans and Monsters”

Overview: Rimuru (Brittany Karbowski), at long last meets with King Dwargo (Bill Butts) and Erald Grimwald to discuss where they stand. Our Take: With this episode continuing to deal with their allies and enemies alike, the political/social challenges and consequences that Rimuru faces as leader of Tempest continue to be just as engaging as the external threats he faces. The hashing out of where certain allegiances stand was interesting, if not incredibly surprising, in how both the conversation between King Dwargo and Erald Grimwald reflects two different characteristics of their leadership in understanding how they approach situations from both a tactical mindset and an empathetic one as well. Seeing more of the effects of Rimuru’s upstanding moral character more than his combat ability is always a delight. On the other hand though, it’s nice that the story establishes meaningfully character building. They don’t just brush aside the mass murdering the slime committed to Falmuth’s army and instead embrace all of who Rimuru is as a person. And not just Dwargo and Grimwald but Rimuru himself. He chooses to fully accept what he did and has made peace with it. This shows that his choices are weighty and the consequences of those will be accordingly, especially as he grows in power and notoriety.
vgchartz.com

Super Animal Royale (NS) - Review

Battle royale games are incredibly popular these days, but for the uninitiated they can be more than a little intimidating. Enter Super Animal Royale, an approachable, simplified take on the en vogue formula that substitutes cuddly animals for soldiers. The game still boasts the genre's tense last-person-standing gameplay, but thanks to understandable controls, simple commands, and quick matches it serves as an ideal starting point for players looking to dip their toes into the battle royale market.
chatsports.com

Gundam Unicorn Mg Reviews: What You Couldn’t See In The Original Anime

In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the new Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn Mg figures from Bandai. Bandai recently announced that they would be releasing new Gundam figures from this series! These are different enough to warrant their own release and review – especially if you love Gundam and don’t want to wait for imports!
TV Fanatic

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10 Review: Relentless

And no, I'm not solely talking about how hot he is either, though he is scrumptious. He's been such an unexpected surprise this season. Admittedly, the turnabout of his character is still enough to give a person whiplash. Nevertheless, his antics by the end of Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10 were nothing if not entertaining.
noisypixel.net

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Vol. 1: Deserted Island Diary Review – Welcome to the Island

Coming out in March 2020 amid the pandemic, Animal Crossing New Horizons exploded in popularity as the game to hang out with friends. Whether it was building the island of your dreams, hoarding all the bells to buy one of everything, or visiting your friend’s islands in real-time by using Dodo’s airlines, it was what everyone was doing while being socially distant. Now over a year later, we have Animal Crossing New Horizons Deserted Island Diary as a companion manga for the game.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Animate

On Sunday, Mixed Blood Theatre founder Jack Reuler took a dramatic helicopter ride over St. Paul, soaring and dipping above the capital city's spires. The flight gave him a real feel for some of the action in "Animate," the play he is staging as his swan song as the artistic director of the company he founded in 1976.
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
noisypixel.net

That time I got reincarnated as a slime Isekai Memories Opens Pre-Registration in the West

Bandai Namco announced they will publish That time I got reincarnated as a slime Isekai Memories on iOS and Android devices in the west, later in 2021. Further, players can pre-register for the game now. Those who pre-register will receive rewards based on how many others register in the form of in-game power-ups, equipment, and other items. The goal is to try and get over 300k so that players can recruit Shuna in an exclusive outfit.
