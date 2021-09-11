CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Tax credits available for donations to SALS

 6 days ago

Individuals or businesses who donate to one of the Southern Appalachian Labor School's housing, youth, education or health programs can receive a tax credit. SALS has been certified for participation in the 2021-22 Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP). SALS has been awarded $43,000 in tax credits to be given out to donors. Credits can be awarded for donated property, building materials, school and office supplies, equipment, vehicles, stock and cash with a minimum value of $500. Credits are available until June 30, 2022. However, credits given prior to Dec. 31 may be used on taxes due for the current year of 2021.

