Ohio State

WATCH: C.J. Stroud hits Garrett Wilson for 27-yard touchown vs. Oregon

By Phil Harrison
 6 days ago
The game hasn’t been going according to plan for Ohio State against Oregon in the first half. One play brought the packed ‘Shoe to its feet though, and it came from the arm of quarterback C.J. Stroud.

With Ohio State down 7-0 but driving midway through the second quarter, Stroud dropped back and hit receiver Garrett Wilson down the seam for a 27-yard score.

At the time, it tied the game, but Oregon came right back to score a touchdown and the teams headed to the locker room with the Buckeyes surprisingly down 14-7 to the Ducks.

It’s time to take a step back and figure out a way for the talent in the Ohio State locker room to come to play in the second half. Otherwise, we could be talking about a pretty depressing return to the ‘Shoe for many Buckeye fans.

Let’s get this thing figured out.

