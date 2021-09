The memories of Set. 11, 2001 will remain implanted in my mind - the horror, the shock, the utter devastation of not only the United States but the entire world. I heard the news en route to work of the first plane crashing into the North Tower. When I walked into the office, then managing editor Dale Morton greeted me with news of the South Tower crash, adding, "We're under attack." While we in the newsroom digested that horrific news, we listened on the radio as the latest broadcasts came in of the other events - the two other plane crashes, the no-flying orders, the collapse of the Twin Towers and the deaths of emergency personnel. We didn't have a TV in the Sentinel-Echo office at that time, so our news was the verbal reports via radio broadcasts.

