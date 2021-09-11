CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Man charged in death of woman found in Maryland apartment

wmar2news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — A man is in jail for the death of a woman found lying on the floor of her Maryland apartment. The Cumberland Police Department said that 44-year-old Travis Allen Duckworth was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Krystal Rose Gallen. A news release says officers responding to a call late Friday afternoon found the dead woman covered in blood. A witness helped officers locate the suspect nearby. Investigators recovered several items from the apartment, including a homemade machete that police said they believe the suspect used. Duckworth was in the Allegany County Detention Center on Saturday without bond.

www.wmar2news.com

Comments / 3

Related
CNN

FDA's vaccine advisers meet to decide whether Americans need boosters

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration started meeting Friday morning to discuss whether many Americans need to start getting booster doses of coronavirus vaccine. The all-day meeting will be packed with presentations. They'll include Pfizer/BioNTech, which is arguing that there's enough evidence of waning immunity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Cumberland, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy