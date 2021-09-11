CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins activate LT Austin Jackson from COVID-19 list

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Left tackle Austin Jackson was activated by the Miami Dolphins from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, making him eligible to play in the team's opener at New England. The Dolphins said a final determination on Jackson's playing status will be made before Sunday's game. He was traveling...

