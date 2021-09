Former governor Chris Christie says the GOP needs to kick out QAnon followers, white supremacists and wild extremists to “leave the lying” to the “far-left” Democrats.The once and potentially future presidential candidate included believers that the 2020 election was stolen among his “truth deniers”, which includes former ally, Donald Trump.“We need to face the realities of the 2020 election and learn, not hide from them. We need to discredit the extremists in our midsts, the way we’ve done it before,” Mr Christie said.“We need to renounce the conspiracy theorists and the truth deniers. The ones who know better, and...

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO