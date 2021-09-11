CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston College football injury report for UMass

By Tyler Calvaruso
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston College will look to make it two in a row when it takes the field at McGuirk Stadium for the first time since 1982 on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles kicked off their 2021 season by pitching a shutout in a 51-0 win over Colgate in Week 1. UMass will pose a bit stiffer of a challenge as an FBS opponent, but the Minutemen will be without starting quarterback Tyler Lytle due to injury in Week 2. True freshman and Massachusetts native Brady Olson will make his first career start against Boston College.

