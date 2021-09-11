CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Those Giant Costumes Didn’t Help The Masked Singer Totally Avoid COVID Cases On Set

By Adreon Patterson
 6 days ago
This was our fourth Masked franchise within 18 months. It’s all the same crews and production people doing that. Every single one of those productions has been incredibly difficult for various reasons. The tough thing about this one is, we were obviously in a very good position in April, May, and then June the news starts to turn [regarding COVID cases in the country], and I think it caught everyone by surprise. Because obviously there was such a huge amount of people vaccinated. So, I think people dropped their guard a bit. And then obviously when that happened I think in all different forms of businesses and walks of life, COVID cases increased.

