For many first responders, 9/11 is more than just a regular day to them. The tragedy changed their career and lives forever. People can still remember exactly what they were doing and where they were on September 11th, 2001 when the Twin Towers in New York were struck. Stephen Dunaway, captain at fire station seven in Biloxi, has served for the fire department for over 23 years and says he will never forget that day. “When the first plane hit the building, we were all going ‘what, what a terrible day to be working there,’ you know. Then when the second one hit, it was everybody immediately knew something bigger was going on.”

BILOXI, MS ・ 9 DAYS AGO