… I love this portrait of Lo II standing in front of a Yucca tree in late afternoon light … it reminds me of a royal throne which gives credence to the thought that felines are deities and putting up with mere mortals as if they do not exist … he is well fed too. I misspoke about the name of the new bobcat in the neighborhood … this is Lo II and was taken in the days of Q, several years before One was born. so One’s playmate is known as Lo III … funny thing is they do not really care what we call them as they are who and what they are … as is true for us and every other species … they and we are simply what we are … labels and packaging are irrelevant.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO