Heather Knight: Opponents of S.F. school board recall say it's fueled by Republicans. Tell that to its liberal backers

The Newsom recall is coming down to the wire with all ballots due before the end of Tuesday, either at the voting booth or by mail. Election handicappers have placed their bets on Governor Gavin Newsom recently, as polls showed his early deficit turning into a double-digit lead, according to numerous media accounts. The most optimistic result to date comes from a Berkeley/L.A. Times poll in September that showed 60 percent of California voters preferred to keep Newsom in office compared to 39 percent who believed he should be recalled. Polling done soon after ballots were mailed found closer to a 50/50 split.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO