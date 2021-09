Don’t count WeWork out just yet: The future of office space in Miami and beyond is still very likely to include it. In January, WeWork, the firm providing shared workspaces, was swept up in a foreclosure suit at downtown‘s Security Building, which had it had occupied since 2017. The company was also accused of falling behind on rent at its Lincoln Road location. Both situations were the product of a period of financial mismanagement that also led to a failed attempt at going public, and the ouster of founder Adam Neumann — now a Bal Habour resident — as CEO.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO