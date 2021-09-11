CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Trevor Bauer’s Season is Over, What are LA’s Options With his Contract, Will He Opt Out?

By Doug McKain
 6 days ago
Yesterday, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to extend Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave through the remainder of the 2021 season and the postseason. Bauer made his last start for LA back on July 28th and has been away from the team since MLB opened their investigation into sexual assault allegations made against the reigning Cy Young Award Winner on July 2.

Dodgers: 3 players you should be prepared to lose this winter

The Los Angeles Dodgers want nothing to do with the self-imposed luxury tax “salary cap” that most MLB teams seem spooked by these days. Even so, though, we have no idea what’s ahead of us this offseason, as a new set of CBA talks between the union and MLB establishment looms.
All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
Trevor Bauer
Jon Heyman
Who is the ‘most hated’ MLB team? Twitter map reveals the one fans despise the most

Thanks to Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers are now closing in on the San Francisco Giants stronghold in the National League West. While this is happy dance-news for fans of the Dodgers, fans of other teams across the country appear to be scowling at the defending World Series champs, and one map proves it, multiple outlets including NBC 4 report.
SF Giants claim pitcher from Dodgers who could help stretched bullpen

DENVER — Right-handed pitcher Jake Jewell is flipping sides in the Giants-Dodgers rivalry. Fewer than 10 days after Los Angeles claimed the reliever off waivers from the Chicago Cubs, Jewell was designated for assignment by the Dodgers and claimed by the Giants. Upon adding Jewell to their 40-man roster, the Giants optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento.
#Mlb Players#Major League Baseball#La#Dodgers News
Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
Dodgers: Former GM has pretty wild take on Cody Bellinger

It’s been a rough last couple seasons for Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger. He had a poor 2020 campaign and largely struggled in the playoffs. In 2021, he’s dealt with tough injuries and has only played in 66 games. The result? A .174 average and .574 OPS. It’s a...
Signing Albert Pujols makes sense for St. Louis Cardinals

Signing Albert Pujols makes sense for the St. Louis Cardinals — on one condition. The idea of signing Albert Pujols makes sense for the St. Louis Cardinals — on one condition. The National League needs to implement the universal designated hitter in 2022 and beyond. The Cardinals currently have Paul...
Mookie Betts sent to Dodgers' bench on Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Betts will rest on Sunday afternoon after Trea Turner was moved to second base and Corey Seager was named Los Angeles' starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 281 batted balls this season, Betts has...
Dodgers: Trea Turner blasts reporter’s question about Giants

It appears the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants rivalry is alive and well, even for the newcomers. Trea Turner was only acquired at the trade deadline, which was hardly a month and a half ago, but it was obvious he’d grown sick of hearing about the NL West leaders when he was asked about them before Saturday’s game against the San Diego Padres.
Nancy Pelosi’s daughter calls out Trevor Bauer’s agents, calls statement ‘disingenuous’

A director of the San Francisco Giants' foundation criticized the agents of Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Friday, calling their comments on Bauer's administrative leave "disingenuous. Christine Pelosi, daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), reacted after Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players' Assn. agreed Friday to extend Bauer's leave from the Dodgers through the end of the World Series.
