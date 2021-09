PLYMOUTH — The Artisan Pig will now make flatbread crusts for Uva Wine Bar after Uva experienced supply chain problems as a result of a limited workforce and import issues. Because of the supply chain problems, ingredients are not as readily available and menu items often have to be modified. One of the most recent issues that Uva faced was a shortage of crusts for their flatbreads. Recently, the owners at Uva reached out to the owner of The Artisan Pig, located right down the street, to see if they could help, since they have their own wood-fired pizza oven. The Artisan Pig embraced the challenge and will now be making flatbread crusts for Uva on a regular basis.

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO