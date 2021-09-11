CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise Data Management Market projected to reach $122.9 billion by 2025, with a remarkable CAGR of 9.5%

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

According to a new market research report "Enterprise Data Management Market by Component (Software (Data Security, Data Integration, Data Migration, and Data Quality) and Services) Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the global enterprise data management market size is expected to grow from USD 77.9 billion in 2020 to USD 122.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the enterprise data management market include enterprises focusing on improving their customer experiences, accelerating their analytical and transactional operations, and making faster business decisions using the insights derived from the data. The different components of data management market include data security, master data management, data integration, data migration, data warehousing, data governance, and data quality.

atlantanews.net

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images.The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market will be worth USD 472.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the lack of freshwater resources in different parts of the world. The growing global population is suffering from the scarcity of water, especially the people from Africa and the Middle East, which has increased the adoption of the water and wastewater treatment facilities in the region.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

The Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market To Stage Innovative Parameters For Growth (Reaching US$ 4,100 Million) From 2029

The Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Share is expected to be worth US$ 4,100 Million at a CAGR of 13% between 2029. With value-based reimbursement systems taking the center stage, patient engagement technology is expected to be adopted all across. The pricing analysis takes into consideration licensing fees, implementation fees, annual license maintenance fees, up-gradation and integration fees, and consulting fees.
ELECTRONICS
atlantanews.net

The Period From 2029 To Witness Hybrid (Organic And Inorganic) Transition For Biobetters Market (Reaching US$ 99,000.0 Million)

The Biobetters Market is expected to be worth US$ 99,000.0 Million at a CAGR of 8% between 2029. Healthcare is going the "digital" way. In other words, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled medical devices and telemedicine are the concrete instances of the proliferation of the digital wave in the healthcare industry. This factor would be the one traversing the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Homeland Security Market Is Dazzling Worldwide | BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin

Latest Market Research on "Worldwide Homeland Security Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Grid Energy Storage Market Is Dazzling Worldwide | Samsung SDI, GE, Hydrostor

Latest Market Research on "Grid Energy Storage Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Dairy Processing Equipment Market Research Report | Key Players Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast and Demand Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dairy Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 8.46 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.02 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%. Dairy products are the products made from milk like cheese, butter, yogurt, and others. The global Dairy Processing Equipment sector transforms raw milk from the farm into finished consumer products for the retail industry.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Workwear & Uniform Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | BareBones, Carhatt, Sioen

Latest Market Research on "Workwear&Uniform Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Hadoop As A Service Haas Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story with Microsoft, IBM, Amazon Web Services

Latest Market Research on "Worldwide Hadoop As A Service Haas Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Card Technology Market: Maintaining a Strong Outlook - Here's Why

Latest Market Research on "Card Technology Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Property Management Market is Booming Worldwide with CoreLogic, AppFolio, Chetu

Latest Market Research on "Worldwide Property Management Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Blockchain in Education Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players IBM, Oracle, LiveEdu

Latest Market Research on "Blockchain in Education Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Waterproof Art Printing Paper Market May Set New Growth Story | Relyco, TerraSlate Paper, Purelypaper

Latest Market Research on "Waterproof Art Printing Paper Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Slaughtering Equipment Market Global Demand and Forecast Analysis | Key Players, Revenue, Industry Scope Till 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Slaughtering Equipment Market was valued at USD 7,391.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.20 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Animal slaughter refers to the process of killing domestic livestock for food purposes or in case of the animal being diseased or unsuitable for consumption. The slaughtering equipment are a part of the food processing industry because they enhance meat products both qualitatively and by value.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Upcoming Growth Trends in the Insect Pest Control Market

According to the new market research report "Insect Pest Control Market by Insect Type (Termites, Cockroaches, Bedbugs, Mosquitoes, Flies, & Ants), Control Method (Chemical, Biological, & Physical), Application, Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Insect Pest Control Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 12.3 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Food Preservatives Market

According to the report "Food Preservatives Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic), Application (Meat & Poultry & Seafood, Bakery, Confectionery, Snacks, Dairy & Frozen Products, Beverages, Fats & Oils), Functions, and by Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Food Preservatives Market is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 4.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2026.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Penetrating Oil Market Size, Growth Overview and Recent Trends Analysis Report 2021-2027

The global Penetrating Oil Market is forecasted to reach USD 38.98 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Penetrating oils have low viscosity and are used to free fasteners or any other parts of a machine that are rusted. These penetrating oils are volatile in nature. This liquid has the ability to penetrate the pores of the metal and deposit a medium of Oil that protects the metal against moisture. They also act as cleaning agents.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Masterbatch Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the masterbatch market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the masterbatch market is expected to reach $12.0 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.7%. In this market, color is the largest segment by product type, whereas packaging is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing urbanization, rising construction and infrastructure activities, changing consumer lifestyles, economic development, and demand for plastic products.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Rising Size, Huge Business Growth Opportunities by 2031

Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Metering Pumps Market Size, Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, Forecast, 2021-2028

The global metering pumps market is forecast to reach USD 8,342.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from end use industries, coupled with the rising industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies governs the growth of the market. The surging demand for environment friendly waste-water treatment procedures will also contribute to the increasing demand for metering pumps in the coming years. The most common applications of metering pumps include water treatment, chemical, food processing, and other industries where well-defined flow rate is essential, when tasks such as the chemical treatment of water in boilers for use in cooling towers, or while working potable water. Other applications include operations such as for the blending of liquids in food processing plants, and to reduce frictional losses when moving oil or liquid natural gas in pipelines, and many others.
MARKETS

Community Policy