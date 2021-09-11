Enterprise Data Management Market projected to reach $122.9 billion by 2025, with a remarkable CAGR of 9.5%

Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images.The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market will be worth USD 472.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the lack of freshwater resources in different parts of the world. The growing global population is suffering from the scarcity of water, especially the people from Africa and the Middle East, which has increased the adoption of the water and wastewater treatment facilities in the region.

INDUSTRY ・ 22 HOURS AGO