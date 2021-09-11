Enterprise Data Management Market projected to reach $122.9 billion by 2025, with a remarkable CAGR of 9.5%
According to a new market research report "Enterprise Data Management Market by Component (Software (Data Security, Data Integration, Data Migration, and Data Quality) and Services) Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the global enterprise data management market size is expected to grow from USD 77.9 billion in 2020 to USD 122.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the enterprise data management market include enterprises focusing on improving their customer experiences, accelerating their analytical and transactional operations, and making faster business decisions using the insights derived from the data. The different components of data management market include data security, master data management, data integration, data migration, data warehousing, data governance, and data quality.www.atlantanews.net
