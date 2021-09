Hundreds of soldiers have been deployed to patrol the streets of Bogota in support of police battling a wave of violent, sometimes deadly, armed robberies, authorities said. The deployment late Wednesday was in response to an appeal by Mayor Claudia Lopez for reinforcements, and comes as Colombia experiences its most violent period since a 2016 peace deal with leftist rebels ended decades of armed conflict. Nearly 360 soldiers were sent to different spots around town in support of the police, according to Defense Minister Diego Molano. In one of their first tasks, the troops entered three poor neighborhoods of Bogota, including the notorious Kennedy suburb, known for its high crime rates and insecurity.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO