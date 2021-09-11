Cannabidiol Products Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Lord Jones, Barneys, Plant People

Persistence Market Research presents a new report titled 'Fifth Wheel Coupling Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025' that studies the performance of the global fifth wheel coupling market over an eight year assessment period from 2017 to 2025. The report presents the value and volume forecasts of the global fifth wheel coupling market and provides important insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. As per the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the global fifth wheel coupling market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 460 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 700 Mn in 2025 and in the process exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the period of forecast 2017-2025.

