Cyber Security Insurance Market To Demonstrate Spectacular Growth By 2026 | Chubb, AON, Bin Insurer

The Global Edge Computing Market size accounted 3.6 billion in 2020 is estimated to reach 65.2 billion by 2030 growing with a CAGR of 33.60% during the forecast timeline. In the digital era, information technology and communications are two of the most essential issues. New services, businesses, and start-ups emerge, disrupting the market's existing order. ICT has a disruptive effect on company models and day-to-day work.Markets, businesses, and the government all need to adjust to these developments. Governments are putting in a lot of effort to adapt and embrace new technology in order to digitalize the globe in this way.The Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry is a key facilitator of economic growth and a key driver of the global digital economy's future development. It brings together the digital ecosystem, which is a worldwide network of commercial and social activities that includes the Internet, mobile devices, and sensor networks.

