CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

15 Best PlayStation Exclusives To Play Right Now

By Richie B
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PS4 (and even the PS5 so far) has been defined by its exclusives. While Sony's PlayStation consoles have had notable exclusive games over the years, a significant number of the very best games on modern PlayStation consoles are exclusives. From sterling action games like God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man to brilliant RPGs such as Final Fantasy VII Remake and Persona 5 Royal, recent PlayStation exclusives have been mightily impressive. We've rounded up the best PlayStation exclusives for PS4 and PS5. While most of these games are playable on both PS4 and PS5, we've included a few PS5 exclusives as well.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
clutchpoints.com

Top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives not coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X

In today’s gaming landscape, consoles live or die by their exclusives – and Nintendo’s Switch exclusive stable is no exception. In the midst of the console wars of last-gen and one starting to get hotter and hotter for the current-gen, with PlayStation announcing several heavy-hitters at their recent PlayStation Showcase, and Xbox’s Game Pass library that’s ever-expanding, Nintendo has still managed to carve a strong niche for itself. Switch exclusives are stellar, sometimes genre-defining experiences. These let the console thrive despite its comparatively lower processing and graphical power and a relatively smaller amount of third-party offerings.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is now in stock at Best Buy for in-store pick-up [Out of stock]

Update 09/08/2021 1:30pm ET: As of 1:30pm ET, all of my local Best Buy locations are sold out of both the standard and Digital Edition versions of the PlayStation 5. Though I was able to get through the virtual waiting room, a notification flashed on my screen telling me that the PS5 was no longer in stock before pushing me back to the add to cart screen.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best Anime on Netflix Right Now

Are you looking for the best anime series on Netflix right now? Of course you are! From huge mecha to magical demons, Netflix continues to grow its anime library. And it can be a challenge to choose which anime to binge on Netflix as they continue to shake up their offerings with new licenses and originals each month, so the IGN Staff took on the lofty task of picking the streaming giant's best anime currently streaming in the U.S. From Neon Genesis Evangelion to Demon Slayer to Devilman Crybaby and beyond, we've got the best of the best on this list. Check out some of our favorite Netflix anime as of 2021 and see the rest of the list on IGN.com.
COMICS
Game Informer Online

Top 10 Metroidvanias To Play Right Now

Hollow Knight boasts engaging combat, a haunting beauty, and a delicious difficulty that makes it one of the most beloved entries on this list. Players control a diminutive knight fighting to keep a kingdom of sapient bugs from falling to a devastating infection. Combat feels great, and flexible upgrades encourage you to tinker with different builds to tackle an assortment of tough-as-nails enemies and intimidating bosses. Finding and purchasing a map to see the world can be annoying, but it forces you to internalize the eye-catching world. Hollow Knight’s skill ceiling may be higher than the average Metroidvania, but it rewards patience and skill with an engrossing adventure that continually gets better throughout its lengthy runtime. There’s a reason fans come running when even the slightest mention of the long-in-development sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, hits the airwaves.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Final Fantasy
Gamespot

Best PlayStation Showcase Trailers

We got some surprise announcements, including reveal trailers for a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remaster, a look at a new game Project EVE, God of War: Ragnarok, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, as well as a look at upcoming games like GhostWire: Tokyo. Check out the video for a look at all of the most exciting reveals.
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

5 Reasons Why You Need To Play Runestrike Right Now

If you’re looking for a game that mixes together ideas from a whole bunch of different genres including deck builders and strategy games, throws in a brilliant, mythological story and keeps everything together with PvP and single player content, then we reckon you should definitely be checking out Runestrike. The...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

One Of Ubisoft's Best Games Is Free To Download Right Now

Hi there. You're looking well. Looking for something to do this weekend? Tired of spending all your money on overpriced drinks at crowded bars? I feel you. The novelty of being back in pubs and clubs again has already worn off, to be perfectly honest. I'm ready to head back inside and resume my hermit duties. If you feel the same way, it might interest you to learn that Ubisoft's excellent tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege is currently entirely free to download and play right now - but only for a limited time.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
Gamespot

BloodRayne: ReVamped And BloodRayne 2: ReVamped Coming To Consoles This Fall

Ziggurat Interactive announced BloodRayne: ReVamped and BloodRayne 2: ReVamped for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. These are enhanced editions of the first two original games for console players. The games follow Rayne, a half-vampire who travels the world in order to foil Nazi plans, battle supernatural threats, and...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Star Wars Hunters Cinematic Trailer Introduces Eight New Characters

A new trailer for Star Wars Hunters--the upcoming multiplayer action game from Zynga--has been released, showcasing eight of the game's playable warriors for the first time. The cinematic trailer introduces multiple playable characters in the middle of an intense battle. We first see Rieve, an adept lightsaber user and follower of the dark side, taking fire from a Mandalorian called Aran Tal. After a while a Wookiee called Grozz, A Rebel fighter named Zaina, and even some Jawas stacked under one hood all make an appearance on the battlefield.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to stream Xbox console games to PC

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have another way to enjoy their games on various devices. If you prefer playing on your Xbox console, but a family member is watching something on that TV, you can now stream your console to a PC. If you have an underpowered PC, your console will handle all of the heavy work while your PC just puts out the image. Here is how to stream your Xbox games on PC from your console.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Announces Big Changes Coming to the Game

Marvel's Avengers -- 2020's PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix -- is making changes, according to its official Twitter account. What these changes are, we don't know, but according to the game's Twitter account, they are based on player feedback, which has been hot and heavy since launch, and as you may know, lots of this feedback has been about the game's lackluster end game, or, in other words, the post-campaign content.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

The GameCube was, and still is, a treasure trove

It feels like we were just reminiscing about the Super Nintendo on its 30th anniversary, and today, fans are buzzing about another cherished Nintendo console celebrating a milestone birthday. It’s been 20 short years since the GameCube debuted in Japan. Even though the PlayStation 2 was an undeniable powerhouse and...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Star Wars Games: 10 Must-Play Titles Set In A Galaxy Far, Far Away

Star Wars is composed of dozens of different stories, many of which have been told outside of the mainline movies. One of the most prominent sources since the franchise's creation has been video games, with studios reimagining Star Wars' existing stories and characters or creating new ones across dozens of gaming genres, including racing games, shooters, flight simulators, and role-playing games. And though Star Wars games could stand to get a little bit weirder going forward, there have already been plenty of wonderful games that take place in a galaxy far, far away. Below, we've rounded up the 10 best Star Wars games.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Is Deathloop on Game Pass?

Deathloop has recently arrived from Bethesda’s Arkane Studios and the game launched on the PlayStation and PC platforms. Since it’s a Bethesda game, this has left many wondering if the game would be coming to Game Pass. The answer to that we’ll try to explain in this guide on whether Deathloop is on Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Marvelous Producer Discusses Possible Daemon x Machina Game Sequel

Marvelous Entertainment producer Kenichirō Tsukuda discussed the possibility of a sequel to the company's Daemon X Machina game during the second anniversary live stream event for the first game on Tuesday. In the video (at 1:05:30 mark in the video below), Tsukuda states, "while this isn't an announcement, I want to make a strong declaration ... that [we will make] a '2' or rather a next work" for the franchise. He added he would like to add new employees to the project, and ended the statement by saying, "Even though I've basically made this declaration, it will take some time."
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy