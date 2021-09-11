CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas political leaders remember the lives lost on 9/11

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas political leaders are remembering the lives of 8 EMTs, 60 police officers, 343 firefighters and 2,997 civilians that were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. In honor of those that lost their lives in the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and United Airline Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has proclaimed Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary, as Service and Remembrance Day in the Sunflower State.

