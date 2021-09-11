CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contender Billy Horschel says win in BMW PGA would compare to a victory in the Players Championship

By John Huggan
Golf Digest
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIRGINIA WATER, England—Fourth last week at the Italian Open, the unlikely figure of Francesco Laporta now has an opportunity to go three places better at the BMW PGA Championship. The 30-year-old Italian’s third-round 69 over the Burma Road course at Wentworth on Saturday has him 14 under par after 54 holes and one shot clear of local man Laurie Canter. Four men, including American Billy Horschel, are piled up in third, another shot behind the leader.

