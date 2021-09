A four-set victory marked the start of a three-day weekend stay for Shippensburg University’s volleyball team at Cal U. Thursday night. The team was victorious over the host Vulcans inside the Convocation Center with set scores were 26-24, 25-22, 17-25 and 25-19. Shippensburg (2-3) was resilient in each set and had to rally from multiple-point deficits on several occasions, including an 11-8 hole in the first set and a 13-10 margin in the fourth set.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO