CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

9/11 anniversary and Afghanistan withdrawal stir strong emotions for veterans

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14r9ks_0btEVMCQ00

The 20th anniversary of 9/11 coincided with the end of the war that began as a result of the actions of the 19 al Qaeda terrorists, and the two have evoked an outpouring of emotions for veterans who served during the War in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden pulled all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan at the end of August, but the chaotic withdrawal, which included leaving hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghan allies behind , left troops questioning whether their sacrifices were in vain.

STORIES FROM INSIDE THE PENTAGON ON 9/11: 'SAW THE FIREBALL PASS OVER THE TOP OF OUR HEAD'

The grief and frustration with the execution of the Afghan exit was a common theme among the veterans who spoke with the Washington Examiner regarding their feelings about the 20th anniversary.

Jake Bequette served in the Army in Iraq, deciding to enlist following the events on Sept. 11, 2001, in which nearly 3,000 people died. He said it was “difficult, painful, and infuriating to watch the absolute debacle in Afghanistan” in an interview with the Washington Examiner.

The former NFL player, who is now running for Senate as a Republican in Arkansas, said it’s “painful” to see “how weak this current administration is."

"Their fecklessness that incompetence led directly to the collapse and humiliation of the Taliban retaking the country,” he said.

Similarly, Bobby Goodman, a fourth-generation Marine, said he “never thought that I would actually dread the day again,” adding that the anniversary “is going to be brutal," while fellow Marine A.J. Watkins said the timing of the anniversary and the end of the war aren't bringing him any “good emotions.”

“Obviously, I'm not very happy with how things ended,” Watkins said. “I do believe we needed to get out of Afghanistan because there's no way in hell the politicians were gonna let us do anything that would allow us to win that war, but just the whole way we got out was a complete s***show and absolute clusterf***.”

Watkins also brought up the lives of the 13 service members who were killed in late August when a suicide bomber affiliated with the Islamic State detonated a device outside the gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, as American and coalition forces were evacuating third-country nationals and Afghan allies who would be at risk under the newly implemented Taliban regime.

“I mean, it's just very, very bittersweet thing,” he said. “Like, you know, had we evacuated Afghanistan like we should have, it wouldn't be that as it is. But the fact that we left thousands of Americans behind, we lost 11 Marines, one soldier, one corpsman, and well, I mean, honestly, it was what was completely avoidable, and, honestly, I mean, it just makes the whole situation a lot worse.”

Many of the service members who died in the airport bombing were in their early 20s, meaning they grew up in the post-9/11 era with a war overseas.

Watkins, in reflecting on his time spent abroad, said the military did important work, but it “almost doesn’t feel worth it at the end.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Hillary Clinton has been arranging charter flights out of Afghanistan for at-risk women, reports say

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who previously warned of the “huge consequences” of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, has now reportedly attempted to charter flights out of the country for the country’s at-risk women.Ms Clinton and her team have been trying to aid potential Taliban targets in leaving the country, which swiftly fell to the militant group in mid August following the withdrawal of US troops, The New York Times reported.As the Taliban took over the country’s major cities, dramatic scenes saw thousands of people surrounding Kabul airport in an attempt to escape life under the group’s rule.And as it...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
stardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
hernandosun.com

The First Suicide Attack of 9/11 happened on 9/9

The first step to 9/11 happened 2 days before in Afghanistan on September 9, 2001. NPR described it as "a team of al-Qaida agents carried out an assassination that was the first step in their plan leading to the Sept. 11 attacks." A group of Al Qaeda suicide bombers posing as a news crew entered the house of Ahmad Shah Massoud the leader of the United Islamic Front for the Salvation of Afghanistan or Northern Alliance and detonated explosives that they had hidden on them and their equipment killing Massoud. Le Monde reported, "that killers of Afghan commander Ahmed Shah Massoud, the main opponent of the Taliban regime, assassinated by two false journalists, on the orders of Osama bin Laden, two days before September 11, 2001."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jake Bequette
New York Post

Incredible scenes of women’s mini-skirt liberation in 1970s Afghanistan

In most parts of the world, women’s rights have moved forward over the past 50 years, even if at an incremental pace. And then there’s Afghanistan. Females had been making strides over the past two decades — becoming high-ranking police officers and regional governors, forming cricket teams — in cities like Kabul and Bamiyan. But now, with the Taliban in charge, that’s all gone, as women flee for their lives, hide in their homes or die at the hands of the new government.
WORLD
Editor at Global Perspectives

UN will fund Taliban government with $606 Million and wants US to contribute

The United Nations (UN) is hosting a donors conference on Monday, today, to request emergency funds for Afghanistan, which the Taliban will manage. The United States is the UNs top donor and will be at the conference, meaning the U.S. (at the direction of the Biden Administration) could find a way to funnel money to the new regime without having to gain congressional approvals.
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Taliban#Al Qaeda#Americans#Pentagon#The Washington Examiner#Senate#Republican#The Islamic State#Marines
New York Post

Taliban calls on US to show ‘heart,’ thanks world for $1.2 billion in aid

The Taliban on Tuesday thanked the international community for pledging more than $1 billion in emergency aid to Afghanistan — and called on the US to donate more. Amir Khan Mutaqi, the foreign minister in Afghanistan’s new Taliban-run Cabinet, asked Washington to show appreciation for the militant group allowing the US to complete its massive evacuation effort.
CHARITIES
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Army
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Charlottesville Tomorrow

‘As soon as they arrive they get killed’ — former Iraqi translator for U.S. Army describes the slow and gut-wrenching process of immigrating from a war zone

This is the second installment of a multi-part series, in Razul’s own words, as told to Erin O’Hare. If you missed the first part, you can read it here. In the next installment of his resettlement story, Tony Razul, a former translator for the United States Army and allied troops in Iraq, lays out just how tedious and frustrating it can be to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa. The SIV program for Iraqis, established in 2006, failed miserably in its original form, Razul explains, and even though Congress overhauled it a couple years later and added a program for Afghans, those applying for SIVs come up against many layers of red tape that almost never lead to a straight, or even meandering, path away from a dangerous situation.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

4 prisoners Obama exchanged for Bowe Berghdahl now in senior Taliban posts

Four out of five Guantanamo detainees whom former President Barack Obama released in exchange for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 now hold senior positions in the interim government created by the Taliban in Afghanistan. According to the Afghan television network TOLOnews, the Taliban-formed government gave leadership positions...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
140K+
Followers
50K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy