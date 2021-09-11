CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood, authorities say

By Kaylee Remington, cleveland.com
 6 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Police are investigating after a woman was killed early Saturday in the city’s Garden Valley neighborhood, according to a Cleveland EMS official and a Cleveland police spokeswoman. The 38-year-old woman has not yet been identified in the incident that happened about 7 a.m. on Garden Valley Avenue...

