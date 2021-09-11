Woman killed in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood, authorities say

Police went to the McDonald’s parking lot at 7:07 p.m. Sept. 11 for a man sleeping in his car in the drive-thru lane right in front of the pay window. The fire department arrived and found the car’s engine was off. They banged on the window to try to wake up the driver. After several minutes, the driver woke up, but appeared disoriented. An officer asked the man if he knew where he was and he said, “Brook Park.” The officer smelled alcohol on him. The driver also had red glossy eyes and slurred speech. The motorist denied drinking alcohol that night. He was escorted to the ambulance but became unsteady on his feet while walking. He said he consumed several beers. Paramedics cleared him of any issues. The officer asked the man to perform field sobriety tests. He said he drank several beers. He did not perform the tests well and was arrested for drunken driving. Officers moved the suspect’s car to a marked parking spot and locked it. He was told not to operate it after he was released to a sober party. His breath test measured .266, which is three times the legal limit. He was cited and released to a friend at the station.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 34 MINUTES AGO