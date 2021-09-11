CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Plans to Race Again in 2022 and Surprisingly Admits to Single Reason Preventing Him From Racing More Than Once a Year

 6 days ago
Since retiring from full-time racing with the NASCAR Cup Series after 2017, Dale Earnhardt Jr. started a tradition of racing once a year with the Xfinity Series. The two-time Daytona 500 winner makes his return this weekend at Richmond for his solo appearance in 2021. In a visit with reporters previewing the race, Earnhardt announced he already has plans for racing in 2022 and surprisingly admitted he would race more, but there’s one thing that’s stopping him from doing it.

