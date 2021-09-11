CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Photos: Scenes From 9/11 National Memorials

By Jonathan Franklin
wpsu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, multiple ceremonies commemorated the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost on that day. From New York to Pennsylvania to the Pentagon, here are some of the scenes captured as people are remembering and reflecting on the lives lost and legacies left behind.

radio.wpsu.org

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

The Decades Between: Photos From 9/11 and Now

In the years after the Sept. 11 attacks, New York City began to rebuild a devastated Lower Manhattan. In just nine years, One World Trade rose into the skyline, a symbol of New York City's resilience. Ground Zero itself became a memorial that welcomes thousands of visitors each year, commemorating the country's shared loss and grief from that day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yourerie

Powerful photos: 9/11 memorial ceremony in NYC

MANHATTAN — Americans solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remembering the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil just weeks after the fraught end of the Afghanistan war that followed. With a tolling bell and a moment of silence, the anniversary ceremony at ground zero in New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lowellsfirstlook.com

Scenes from Lowell: Remembering 9/11

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives on that day as terrorists hijacked four planes, killing both those onboard as well as others on the ground when the planes crashed into two World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
LOWELL, MI
knoxvilledailysun.com

National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial renovations complete

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Since 2008, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial has been a solemn,. quiet escape for mourners to pay their respects to those who died at the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m., Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists flew American Airlines Flight 77 into the west side of the building, killing 184 people onboard and employees inside the U.S. military headquarters.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
thedanielislandnews.com

The 9/11 Memorial

Among the more indelible images to emerge on Sept. 11, 2001, was the sight of two planes crashing into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center. Still photos and video footage of those planes flying into the Twin Towers were the first images of the attacks many Americans saw, and anyone who watched events unfold that morning will ever forget those images.
MILITARY
santaynezvalleystar.com

National 9/11 Memorial and Museum to hold 20th commemoration

Those who were alive and conscious will remember exactly where they were on the morning of September 11, 2001. For me, I was a freshman in college and awoken to the news that a plane crashed into one of the towers of the World Trade Center buildings. I remember watching the smoke plumes and then screaming when I saw the second plane hit the second tower.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kingsvillerecord.com

Fire Dept. Captain shares memory from 9/11

Twenty years ago, four hijacked planes carried out attacks on the United States. Islamic extremists known as Al Qaeda were responsible for the attacks. Two planes struck the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third struck the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C., and a fourth crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. The 9/11 terrorist attacks killed more than 2,500 and left an indelible memory in the minds of Americans and the world. During the aftermath, volunteers from all over the country traveled to ground zero and surrounding areas to help in any way they could.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W Bush
wpsu.org

A Day Of Remembrances And Reflection: 20 Years After The 9/11 Attacks

Twenty years to the day after a pair of hijacked airliners destroyed the World Trade Center towers and another plane punched a gaping hole in the Pentagon and a fourth passenger jet crashed in a Pennsylvania field after passengers sought to regain control from hijackers, Americans nationwide reflected on the events that forever changed their country.
FESTIVAL
adelphi.edu

Inside the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum With Chris Wogas, MBA '09

As the nation approaches the 20th anniversary of September 11, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City commemorates and honors those killed in the terrorist attacks of that day—as well as the earlier terrorist truck bomb attack that occurred on February 26, 1993—and the survivors and first responders, and recognizes the many ways in which the world came together in the aftermath.
GARDEN CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon Memorial#9 11 Memorial#Memorials#American Airlines Flight#Npr
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Eleven memories of 9/11: Volusia-Flagler residents recall their experiences from a national tragedy

In East Central Florida and around the globe, millions this weekend will recall the morning 20 years ago when the world forever changed. In Volusia and Flagler counties, memories of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, remain indelible for readers who responded to The News-Journal’s call to share experiences and emotions tied to that day.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
spectrumnews1.com

National Veterans Memorial and Museum CEO recalls 9/11

Mike Kallmeyer visited with Lt. Col. Michael Ferriter, President and CEO of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in downtown Columbus, to discuss 9/11 and his memory of that day. "I was in Norfolk, Virginia. I worked at a joint command. We had Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines there,”...
COLUMBUS, OH
Connecticut Post

In Photos: Milford's 9/11 memorial service

Milford held a 9/11 memorial service Saturday morning at City Hall to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. During the ceremony, Fire Department Chief Douglas Edo rang a bell for the three Milford residents killed that day — Michael Miller, Avnish Patel and Seth Morris.
MILFORD, CT
clearwaterprogress.com

‘As one nation’ — Locals share memories of 9/11

Twenty years ago, the lives of people in the nation were changed in an instant. The ripples from the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, were felt around the globe. Nineteen militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out...
KAMIAH, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WRGB

Brother memorializes brother, turns 9/11 into a national day of service

How do you honor a life lost in service to others?. Not long after 9/11, Jay Winuk, who lost his brother Glenn in the Twin Towers, got a call from friend and public relations colleague David Paine, who said according to Jay “ I really want to do something to honor the way the nation stood up and came together. What do you think about trying to start a grass roots initiative that would encourage people to do good deeds each 9/11 anniversary in honor of those who perished and in honor of those who rose in service?”
SOCIETY
Dartmouth

Q&A with National 9/11 Memorial designer Michael Arad ’91

Arad discussed the process of designing the memorial, how his Dartmouth experience has influenced his work and his most recent project. Michael Arad ’91 is the designer of the National September 11 Memorial at Ground Zero in New York City. His design — titled “Reflecting Absence” — was selected from more than 5,200 proposals submitted to a 2004 competition organized by the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation. The memorial, which features two waterfall pools in the footprints of the North and South Towers, is intended to convey “absence made visible,” according to Arad, and displays the names of the 2,983 people killed in the Sept. 11 attacks and in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center. These names include the 12 Dartmouth community members who died on 9/11 — Paul Ambrose (Dartmouth Medical School Residency ’96-’99), Juan Cisneros ’99, Christopher Colasanti ’90, Kevin Connors Tu’73, Kevin Crotty ’80, Brian Dale ’80 Tu’81, Joseph Flounders ’77, Jeffrey LeVeen ’68, Frederick Rimmele III (Maine-Dartmouth Family Practice Residency ’97), Thomas Theurkauf, Jr. Tu’81 and Richard Woodwell ’79.
VISUAL ART
WAVY News 10

Slover Library hosts educational exhibit from 9/11 Memorial

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — This weekend, we will mark 20 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks that forever changed America and the world. An exhibit running right now at the Slover Library in downtown Norfolk presents the history of 9/11 and its ongoing implications. It’s told through the stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks and those we lost.
NORFOLK, VA
edsource.org

How enduring 9/11 memories from Brooklyn shaped me as a teacher

I never met Marlyn del Carmen Garcia, whose graduation portrait I stared up at with sadness for almost six years. My first day of student teaching in Brooklyn, New York, was on Sept. 11, 2001, the day Marlyn died on the 101st floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center. She had been the valedictorian of our school’s first graduating class a few years earlier, and in the days following 9/11, her framed portrait was hung in our main hallway.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy