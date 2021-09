Further results from the KEYNOTE-426 trial continue to support the combination of pembrolizumab plus axitinib in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma. A second interim analysis of the phase 3 KEYNOTE-426 study (NCT02853331) indicated that the combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and axitinib (Inlyta) resulted in benefit to adjusted overall survival (OS) and type and timing of subsequent therapy versus sunitinib (Sutent) in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), according to data presented in a poster at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO