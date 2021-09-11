CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOOOOO: Mercuria Energy and Chevron Ink Deal on American Dairy Biomethane

 6 days ago

Geneva-based Mercuria Energy Group Ltd is a multinational commodity trading company. Its unit Mercuria Energy Trading, founded in 2004, formed a joint venture with Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation to own and operate American Natural Gas LLC (ANG) and its network of 60 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the United States. Chevron is building a large-scale, vertically integrated natural gas business in the United States. Through its partnerships with San Francisco-based Brightmark LLC and California Bioenergy, Chevron is developing projects to produce renewable natural gas from dairy digesters across America. The creation of this joint venture will allow Chevron to rapidly grow its renewable natural gas value chain, complementing its previously announced plan to open more than 30 Chevron-branded CNG stations by 2025. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

naturalgasworld.com

Chevron ups energy transition ante

The US major pledges to triple its financial commitments to clean energy. US major Chevron said September 14 it was targetting its efforts in the energy transition to industries that are difficult to decarbonise. Chevron’s clean energy division said it anticipated gains in output of cleaner fuels such as hydrogen...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

BHP inks exploration deal with Gates and Bezos-backed KoBold Metals

BHP (ASX, LON, NYSE: BHP) has struck a deal to use artificial intelligence tools developed by KoBold Metals, a start-up backed by a coalition of billionaires including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, to look for critical materials used in electric vehicles (EVs) and clean energy technologies. The world’s largest miner...
BUSINESS
GreenBiz

What’s the deal with 'carbon-negative' biomethane?

What comes up for you when reading this statement:. "We are extremely excited to expand our joint venture with Chevron to construct and operate 10 new, intensely carbon-negative renewable natural gas projects on dairy farms across the country and continue to reimagine waste," Bob Powell, CEO and founder of Brightmark, told me.
AGRICULTURE
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: PetroTal Corp at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. PetroTal is a publicly-traded oil and gas development and production company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. The Company’s management team has significant experience in developing oil fields in Northern Peru and is led by an independent Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing and exploiting the Bretaña oil field.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Chevron triples low-carbon investment, but avoids 2050 net-zero goals

(Reuters) -Chevron Corp on Tuesday pledged to triple to $10 billion its investments to reduce its carbon emissions footprint through 2028, while saying it was not yet ready to commit to a 2050 net-zero emissions target. Oil producers globally are under mounting pressure from investors and governments to join the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Baton Rouge Business Report

Most Louisiana refineries have restarted but oil production lagging

Most of the nine Louisiana refineries shut by Hurricane Ida have restarted or were restarting on Friday, nearly two weeks after the powerful storm came ashore, a Reuters survey shows. Refiners are coming back faster than oil production, a reverse of past storm recoveries. Just three of the nine refineries...
LOUISIANA STATE
