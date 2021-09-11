MOOOOO: Mercuria Energy and Chevron Ink Deal on American Dairy Biomethane

Geneva-based Mercuria Energy Group Ltd is a multinational commodity trading company. Its unit Mercuria Energy Trading, founded in 2004, formed a joint venture with Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation to own and operate American Natural Gas LLC (ANG) and its network of 60 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the United States. Chevron is building a large-scale, vertically integrated natural gas business in the United States. Through its partnerships with San Francisco-based Brightmark LLC and California Bioenergy, Chevron is developing projects to produce renewable natural gas from dairy digesters across America. The creation of this joint venture will allow Chevron to rapidly grow its renewable natural gas value chain, complementing its previously announced plan to open more than 30 Chevron-branded CNG stations by 2025. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.