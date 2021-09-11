Infratil Limited Places Bet on Asian Renewable Energy
Infratil Limited committed US$ 233 million to establish Gurīn Energy, a renewable energy development platform headquartered in Singapore which will focus on greenfield renewable projects across Asia. Infratil sees Asia presenting a significant opportunity for Infratil to enter markets which are following a ‘transition to renewables’ roadmap laid out by Europe and North America a decade earlier. This is the 4th such platform Infratil has established to cover global growth of the sector. Infratil will own the business in partnership with the management team of Gurīn Energy.www.swfinstitute.org
