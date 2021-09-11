Infratil Limited Places Bet on Asian Renewable Energy

The Singaporean government is keen on growing the city-state’s financial clout globally. Singapore has embraced banking, then the asset management community, fintech, blockchain, and now wants a deeper and more liquid capital markets industry. Temasek Holdings created 65 Equity Partners Holdings Pte. Ltd. in January 11, 2021. 65 Equity Partners Holdings formed a fund that will be at least S$ 1 billion in assets and will invest in Singapore and regional mid-cap firms, including initial public offerings. The Independence of Singapore Agreement 1965 was an agreement between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of Singapore on 7 August 1965 that granted independence to Singapore.

