Apple iPhones and quality inflation

By Editorials
Lima News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s first iPhone had an eye-popping price of $499 when it was introduced 14 years ago. That’s about $640 adjusted for inflation today. The current iPhone 12 starts just a little higher — at $700 — but is a distant technological relative to that first 4GB, 4.5-inch-tall iPhone in 2007. The 12th iteration is more than an inch taller with 16 times the memory. For 10 percent more money, iPhone customers are getting a lot more bang for their buck.

Reuters

Wall St subdued on inflation data, Apple drop

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued on Friday as signs of higher inflation and a drop in Apple shares following an unfavorable court ruling offset expectations of an easing in U.S.-China tensions. Data earlier in the day showed U.S. producer prices rose solidly in August, leading...
STOCKS

