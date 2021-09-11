Apple iPhones and quality inflation
Apple’s first iPhone had an eye-popping price of $499 when it was introduced 14 years ago. That’s about $640 adjusted for inflation today. The current iPhone 12 starts just a little higher — at $700 — but is a distant technological relative to that first 4GB, 4.5-inch-tall iPhone in 2007. The 12th iteration is more than an inch taller with 16 times the memory. For 10 percent more money, iPhone customers are getting a lot more bang for their buck.www.limaohio.com
Comments / 0