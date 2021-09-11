Why a Negan Walking Dead Spinoff is a Bad Idea

Before he even appeared on the show, Negan was highly anticipated by those that idolized The Walking Dead. Some people were wanting to see him because they wanted to see the brutality that he was going to bring with him. Others wanted to see the guy because they happened to like Negan, and possibly still do. But the guy that came into the show isn’t exactly the same guy that’s been plodding along with the rest of the survivors at this point since Negan has definitely changed. It’s to be expected really, after all, his entire group was taken out or forced to surrender, he was injured and locked away, and there were plenty of people that still wanted him dead. A lot of the fans wanted to see him dead, but that wasn’t fated to happen. Since his inclusion into the story Negan has been a hard character to like, largely because he has such a massive ego and a very bad temper when he’s been challenged in any way. But all of that changed over a period of time after his capture.