Basketball under Cal. I think the old guard fans are tired of Cal and OAD and want to go back to the roots of UK basketball, much like Duke fans. Cal convincing Reed to sign on is a bit of a bone to those folks. If Cal can't convince him to come to UK over UVA then its a sign that we've become more of a symbol of what they once were and want to become again. Can you imagine if Jay Bilas Jr existed as a basketball player and top 35 prospect and chose to come to UVA over Duke?

SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO