Kentucky Downs Results Saturday September 11th, 2021

Former President Trump slammed Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) on Friday after Gonzalez announced that he would not seek reelection next year. Gonzalez was one of Trump's staunchest GOP critics in the House and called the ex-president a "cancer" on the country as he announced he was leaving Congress. He had also voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

