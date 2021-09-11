The most scandalous music videos ever: Kanye, Lil Nas X, Cardi B, more
Videos may have killed the radio star — but they also have the ability to shock audiences around the world. Two of 2021’s most scandalous tracks are up for Video of the Year at the VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.” Host Doja Cat — no stranger to controversy herself — will help crown the winner among these cultural lightning rods at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.nypost.com
Comments / 0