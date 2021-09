CLEVELAND -- Although Indians manager Terry Francona’s future in baseball is still uncertain, the hope for the team remains that he’ll be back as the skipper in 2022. Francona stepped away from the game in the middle of the season for the second consecutive year to address health issues. This time, the news came at the end of July, as he announced he’d need hip surgery just a couple of days later before enduring a long rehab process for a toe surgery to repair the damage from a staph infection in his left foot that was discovered in January.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO